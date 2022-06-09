Popular
JUST A GUY BEING A DUDE

Here Are The Best Answers From Kyle MacLachlan's Expansive Reddit AMA About 'Dune,' David Lynch And More

submitted by Adwait

The serial David Lynch collaborator revealed what it was like working on "Twin Peaks," "Dune" and more in a wide ranging Reddit Q&A.

From what David Lynch sets are like, to how he prefers his cup of coffee, here are the highlights from a wide ranging AMA session on Reddit veteran actor Kyle Maclachlan recently did.


All The 'Dune' Stuff


What He Kept From 'Dune'

Why Sting Is Cooler Than Everyone Else

If He Could Modify The Dune Universe

For The Hypebeasts

What Did And Didn't Frank Herbert Say

FYI

Who Has Denis Villeneuve's Number?

Someone Tell Chalamet

Moments To Remember — 'Battle Pug'

Favorite Scene

Lol

Hmmm

His Ranking

Everything Else


What It Was Like Coming Back To 'Twin Peaks'

How Much Time Do You Have?

TBT

Team Retro

A Diplomatic Answer

There Are Some Things About Lynch Even He Doesn't Know

But Here's What He Can Confirm About David Lynch

What Inspires Him

Go-To Cup Of Joe

Moments To Remember


Three Coopers
From 'The Flintstones'

Recent Work That Has Affected Him

Shoutout John Wilson

Read more on Reddit.

