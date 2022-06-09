JUST A GUY BEING A DUDE
Here Are The Best Answers From Kyle MacLachlan's Expansive Reddit AMA About 'Dune,' David Lynch And More
From what David Lynch sets are like, to how he prefers his cup of coffee, here are the highlights from a wide ranging AMA session on Reddit veteran actor Kyle Maclachlan recently did.
All The 'Dune' Stuff
What He Kept From 'Dune'
Why Sting Is Cooler Than Everyone Else
If He Could Modify The Dune Universe
For The Hypebeasts
What Did And Didn't Frank Herbert Say
FYI
Who Has Denis Villeneuve's Number?
Someone Tell Chalamet
Moments To Remember — 'Battle Pug'
Favorite Scene
Lol
Hmmm
His Ranking
Everything Else
What It Was Like Coming Back To 'Twin Peaks'
How Much Time Do You Have?
TBT
Team Retro
A Diplomatic Answer
There Are Some Things About Lynch Even He Doesn't Know
But Here's What He Can Confirm About David Lynch
What Inspires Him
Go-To Cup Of Joe
Moments To Remember
Three Coopers
From 'The Flintstones'
Recent Work That Has Affected Him
Shoutout John Wilson
Read more on Reddit.
