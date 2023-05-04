The Best Free Movies Available To Watch On YouTube In May 2023

The following list of movies are all all free titles — with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube Red. Presumably most of these will rotate, although a few have stayed around for a while, like several of the films we've previously listed in our roundups. Many of them older, several good documentaries, have all been free for months.

It would be impossible to watch them all in that time — and most of them are bad filler — so here are our picks, in no particular order, for the highly recommended.

Trailers have been linked for films that don't allow full embeds.

Everyone should be endlessly rewatching this stone cold classic from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and the other esteemed Judd Apatow alumni. There's nothing I can say here that hasn't already been memed to death for nearly twenty straight years. WHAMMY!







I don't think I can use my words to describe just how uniquely famous and important Eddie Murphy was in the 1980s. He singlehandedly dragged "SNL" through a terrible decade and was the funniest man alive then. This is still one of his best movies.







Luc Besson peaked with his French weirdness back in 1997 with this space opera blockbuster starring Bruce Willis, Chris Tucker and Gary Oldman. It even introduced the world to Milla Jovovich, who went on to be in every single "Resident Evil" movie since.







Joe Pesci is a god and Marissa Tomei won an Oscar for this film. This is without a doubt one of the best comedies ever made and much like "Anchorman" defies time itself. It will live on infinitely beyond us.







Van Gogh cut off his ear, and painted some stuff. Willem Dafoe plays him, and got nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. Don't cut off your ear while watching this one.







Steven Soderbergh made a kick-ass spy thriller action film that isn't longer than two hours. After the extremely long "John Wick" movies, it's so nice to just watch something that's short and has Channing Tatum in it.







John Carpenter is a horror god amongst mortals and this is an underrated and underseen gem from his filmmography. Sam Neil followed up "Jurassic Park" with this and for that, we salute him.







Honorable mentions: