good old fashioned, all american fun

The Best Free Movies Available To Stream On YouTube Right Now
We don't know how much longer these titles will be available, but as of April 2023, these are all completely free. Get 'em while they last, folks.
The following list of movies are all all free titles — with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube Red. Presumably most of these will rotate, although a few have stayed around for a while, like several of the films we've previously listed our roundups. Many of them older, several good documentaries, all have been free for months.

It would be impossible to watch these all in that time, and most of these are bad filler, so here are our picks, in no particular order, for the highly recommended.


Trailers have been linked for films that don't allow full embeds.



'Arrival' (2016)



'The King of Comedy' (1982)



'Heat' (1995)



'LA Confidential' (1997)



'Minority Report' (2002)



'The New World' (2005)



'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)



'Empire of the Sun' (1987)



'Space Jam' (1996)



mid90s (2018)



Honorable mentions:


  1. John 17 minutes ago

