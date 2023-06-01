The Best Free Movies To Watch On YouTube In June 2023

The following list of movies are all all free titles — with ads or ad-free if you pay for YouTube Red. Presumably most of these will rotate, although a few have stayed around for a while, like several of the films we've previously listed in our roundups. Many of them older, several good documentaries, have all been free for months.

It would be impossible to watch them all in that time — and most of them are bad filler — so here are our picks, in no particular order, for the highly recommended.

Trailers have been linked for films that don't allow full embeds.

After Arnold and director James Cameron did "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (which is the greatest action film of all time) they chose to do an American remake of "True Lies" — and it turned out to be great.

A very clever action film with enough twists to the formula, a wonderful turn by Bill Paxton and Jamie Lee Curtis has never been sexier or funnier.







Dudes love movies about boats, and this might be the best boat movie outside of the second half of "Jaws." Russell Crowe needs to make a sequel to this some day, because this is criminally underrated.







Kathleen Turner's career got jump started with this Michael Douglas rom-com (and with "Body Heat") and she became a superstar in the '80s. This one still holds up too, and anything with Danny DeVito is automatically better.







This is one of the greatest documentaries of all time, and is pure cinema. No narrative, no voices, no story, just images and an all-time score by Philip Glass.

If you have less than 90 minutes to watch something that will blow your mind, this is what we recommend you watch.







One of my favorite movies from 2021, "The Green Knight" is the closest thing we'll ever get to a live-action "Dark Souls" film. This is a somewhat avant-garde retelling of a classic ancient story about a man and a tree god knight thing who challenges him to cut off his head.







Guerilla marketing has never been done better than releasing the trailer for this without a title, telling nobody about it, running an ARG (alternate reality game) and then still revealing no real information before its release.

This is the OG shaky-cam found footage horror thriller, and so many movies copied this one since.







Tom Cruise rarely plays bad guys and this is his greatest role as a villain. Tense, thrilling, funny and visually different (shot digitally) than most action movies, Jamie Foxx has the night of his life in LA as a taxi driver who gets very unlucky.







This one's for all the basketball heads.







Cher won an Oscar for this film,and Nic Cage should have too, but he got his Academy Award later so it's fine. As far as rom-coms go, you can't do much better.







Disney ended up remaking this as a TV series, but the original will definitely suffice if you need your '50s and '60s space race fix.







This documentary is the ultimate telling of RBG's legacy and story, which is a better option that watching the biopic they made about her.







Don Cheadle had already done some Ocean's movies by this point, and "Boogie Nights," but this is the most famous movie he's ever starred in. It got him nominated too!







Jackie Chan. That's it, this is just the best of Jackie Chan. We shouldn't have to sell this any further.







Honorable mentions: