The Best Free Movies Available On YouTube In February

Presumably most of these will rotate come March, although something like "Glenngarry Glen Ross" has been on the service for months, so who knows when these licenses end.

It would be downright impossible to watch these all in that time, and most of these are bad filler, so here are our picks for you to watch.

We're in a Scream-renaissance right now, so if you want to go through all five movies before the sixth comes out, start here for free.

The Coen Brothers had an unexpected hit on their hands after "The Big Lebowski" bombed at the box office. The soundtrack even won a Grammy or two.

Richard Linklater makes cool movies, and this one is rotoscoped and has Keanu Reeves in it. And Robert Downey Jr. Based on a Phillip K. Dick novel.

We all make fun of it, and Meryl Streep won an Oscar for choosing between her two children during the Holocaust, but now you can watch it and be sad at every time you compared picking pizza toppings to making a Sophie's Choice.

If you wanted to see David Fincher make his own version of Forrest Gump, then look no further than Brad Pitt deaging while Cate Blanchett gets older.

I always confuse this for "Dirty Dancing" and "Footloose" but this is the one with the bucket of water being poured on the dancer, I think.

This might be the worst film ever made and the biggest mistake of Whoopi Goldberg's career. Besides "The View."

The cast is great! But this was the comeback of Roman Polanski. So, watch it or skip it and no one should belittle you for your choice.

One of the best comedies ever, and a true cult hit, this is what most people think of when they hear Mike Judge's name. Or "Beavis and Butthead," it's this or that.

If you've never seen this almost three hour long documentary about making it in the NBA, do yourself a favor; this is one of the best documentaries ever made, and maybe the greatest sports films. A true masterpiece.

Honorable mentions: