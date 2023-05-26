Predicting The Fate Of Every Character On HBO's 'Barry,' And What Might Happen To Them In The Finale

This piece contains spoilers

The fourth and final season of "Barry" has been a real whirlwind for HBO, but most people don't know because they're busy watching "Succession," which is also ending on the same Sunday (May 29.) The Bill Hader and Alec Berg-created dark comedy about a hitman who's trying to turn his life around has had many shocking twists, deaths and one hell of a time jump that took us a bit to believe it was all real.

This show used to be a simple redemption story, about a bad guy trying to turn good, and it's since turned into one of the most surreal and dark comedies we've seen on TV. So who is going to make it out alive? Or end up in jail? Just how wrong will we all be when the finale is, like, a musical? Or something completely unrelated?

Here's our very wrong guesses as to what is going to happen on the series finale.

Barry

Barry turned out to be a real scumbag — right?

The killings are bad, the vindictive nature of his revenge path is not justified, but having a kid for the wrong reason and raising him on a pile of lies is just the worst thing you can do. So I'm sure he'll save his family out of the danger but what happens after that is all up to Barry himself. There's a 50/50 chance that he ends up living and even if he does, will it be worth it?

Will he use his remaining days for good or for naught? We just don't see a good ending happening for Mr. Berkman, no matter what happens.

Sally

So Sally was really close to just turning herself in, along with Barry, and while we could see her doing that and redeeming herself, we have a feeling that she might just end up coming back and becoming the superstar that she's always wanted to be — and one who has the talent to be.

What happens to her son is a much thornier issue, since that kid is better off being adopted by someone else and getting the hell away from Barry and Sally.

Gene

Poor Gene. He's going to be framed for Janice's death and Daniel Day-Lewis will not be playing him in the movie adaptation. Which will happen, either officially or with the character names changed.

All of Gene's progress after hiding in Israel for eight years evaporated the moment he got a little bit of attention and fame potentially going his way. A real shame this show. It shows how these people are all awful and don't bother with change. They are who they are, and the consequences are coming for them no matter what they do or who they pretend to be.

You cannot act your way out of a different path. Jail time is coming for Gene, or he dies of a heart attack while being arrested, or something wilder is going to happen.

NoHo Hank

We love NoHo Hank and hope the best for him and his future. That will not be happening, and he is the most likely person to die.

That sucks, but at least we weren't deprived of a single episode without him. You don't get sent four heads in boxes to your desk and expect to have a long life afterwards. He managed to go legit with his sand empire, but we have a real bad feeling about Hank's fate. Because a bullet is going to be lodged in between his eyes sooner rather than later.

The Raven/Fuches

He's turned into the Raven! Finally. He talked a big game in prison and managed to become the mob boss he was always destined to become.

First it was grooming Barry at a young age to be a trained killer and then it was trying to control all of LA. Finally, he will either become the most powerful criminal on the west coast — or he will die a horrible death. We don't have any real confidence in the police or government within the real world, and less so in the fictional world of "Barry," who have shown time and time again that the long arm of the law is well behind everyone else.

Jim Moss

He's gonna get everyone, by hook or by crook. He's the best.

Watch the trailer:

[Images: YouTube]