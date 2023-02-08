Critics Tweet Their Early Reactions To 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'

If you are a nerd, then maybe turn around and reconsider why you clicked on this article.

Okay, all the jocks are gone now... phase five of the MCU kicks off soon! Rejoice.

Critics' tweets are up, and for the most part they are what we expected. Jonathan Majors as Kang is the reason we are all going to see this thing, and everything else comes down to preference, your CGI tolerance and everything else Marvel movies are known for.

But we are all a part of the Kang Gang now, right?

Jonathan Majors As Kang The Conqueror Is The Best Part

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting pic.twitter.com/4W8VCLGFBv — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 7, 2023

Definitely make sure you stay for the credits because there are significant things to 👀👀. I really dug how #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained #AntMan story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer. Good stuff pic.twitter.com/iacKNVb9A6 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

In other #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania feelings — which won’t come as a surprise — Jonathan Majors as Kang really is a force, and he honestly seems to be having the best time with it. I’m real excited to see him square up with more Avengers. pic.twitter.com/JhmJDbRP8M — Andi Ortiz (@ReallyAndi) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on -- it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract. Review @CNET on Feb. 14. pic.twitter.com/42bDJobRgc — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a lot of things: loud, super-sized, and constantly dialed up to 11. Too bad so little of it feels new, visually creative, or, uh, just plain interesting. Not even Jonathan Majors can save this hollow, repetitive exercise in WeIrD sTuFf HaPpEnNiNg — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/t1V8HP2dsO — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a lively, fast-paced deep dive into the weirdest corners of Marvel. Still a little mixed on some choices, but the stuff that lands hits with IMPACT.



The MCU is Jonathan Majors’ franchise now. pic.twitter.com/Qt1V2KtEy5 — Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) February 7, 2023

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date.



Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together.



Loads of CGI, crazy new characters, and an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga. pic.twitter.com/kgeX6XKoyo — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 7, 2023

Had an absolute blast watching #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Creative, irresistibly energetic and filled with some great action sequences. Welcome Jonathan Majors -such a bad ass. The effects are superb. pic.twitter.com/KdVB7qvl2E — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 7, 2023

Michelle Pfeiffer Still Kicks Ass

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, “one ticket please,” then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania: One thing I really dug about it was how much Michelle Pfeiffer gets to do because Michelle Pfeiffer is awesome, obviously. Second was about finding Janet, but this time she is very much at the center of the film, carrying a lot of the story/action. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was good. The CGI was stunning. The Quantum Realm is seriously beautiful, but the story was a bit underwhelming. The film was entertaining & the humor was good. Michelle Pfiefer stands out from this film. #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/FXPHKPvOVU — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) February 7, 2023

Why Does Everyone Keep Bringing Up Star Wars?

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is like Marvel meets Star Wars -- & I am here for it! Kang is absolutely terrifying. MODOK brings all the ridiculous humor. Janet & Kang are perfect! Heartwarming father-daughter story! 2 IMPORTANT end credits! #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/Z3HidhWuw4 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 7, 2023

So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film. Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don't think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is basically Peyton Reed’s unproduced Star Wars film, but you know, with Ant-Man. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) February 7, 2023

The CGI Is Fun

it overwhelmed me sometimes. The Volume and CGI characters was a heavy combo for some parts. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 7, 2023

