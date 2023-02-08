Popular
Critics Tweet Their Early Reactions To 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Critics Tweet Their Early Reactions To 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'
The premiere of the film is over, and the first impressions are online. Do people think this is a good start to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase five?
If you are a nerd, then maybe turn around and reconsider why you clicked on this article.

Okay, all the jocks are gone now... phase five of the MCU kicks off soon! Rejoice.

Critics' tweets are up, and for the most part they are what we expected. Jonathan Majors as Kang is the reason we are all going to see this thing, and everything else comes down to preference, your CGI tolerance and everything else Marvel movies are known for.

But we are all a part of the Kang Gang now, right?


Jonathan Majors As Kang The Conqueror Is The Best Part












Michelle Pfeiffer Still Kicks Ass





Why Does Everyone Keep Bringing Up Star Wars?




The CGI Is Fun



Watch the trailer

