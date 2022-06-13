Popular
The World's Most Valuable Sports Empires, Visualized
Here are the biggest conglomerates in the sports world and a list of the teams they own.

StatsPanda used data from Forbes to rank the world's most valuable sports conglomerates. Here's a breakdown of the the biggest players in global sports.


Key Takeaways:

  • Liberty Media Company, which owns the Atlanta Braves pro baseball team and the Formula One Group among other properties is the most valuable sports group. It's worth an estimated 17.2 billion, or nearly twice the size of second placed Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ($10.5B), a group that owns London based soccer club Arsenal, NFL team the Los Angeles Rams and more.

  • Owners like Fenway Sports Group, and the Glazer Family along with KS&E are among the few groups that own both American and overseas sports franchises.

  • City Football Group, which controls soccer clubs across the world including Manchester City, is the only majority non-American owned group in the top 10.



H/T: Reddit.

