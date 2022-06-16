BUILD BACK BURGER
The Minimum Hours You'd Have To Work To Afford A Big Mac In The 10 Costliest McDonald's
A graphic from MoneyTransfers.com shows how many work hours, at minimum wage, would someone have to put in to purchase a Big Mac in the top 10 costliest McDonald's locations. The average price of a Big Mac in America is $5.81
Key Takeaways:
On average a workers in America would have to work for 48 minutes to afford a Big Mac, which is a 21 percent increase in work time since 2012. Then years ago it'd take a worker 35 minutes to afford one.
The Big Mac's US price has increased by 40 percent over the last decade, according to CNBC. During the same time US federal minimum wage changed once in July 2009 — from $6.55 to $7.25 — and hasn't increased since.
One dataset shows that Switzerland ($6.98) has the costliest Big Macs, followed by Norway and the US.
[Photo by Oliver Sjöström on Unsplash]