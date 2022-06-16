Popular
The Minimum Hours You'd Have To Work To Afford A Big Mac In The 10 Costliest McDonald's

Adwait
Over the past decade the price of a Big Mac has gone up by nearly 40 percent. Here are the number of hours workers would have to put in to earn one in the most expensive McDonald's markets.

A graphic from MoneyTransfers.com shows how many work hours, at minimum wage, would someone have to put in to purchase a Big Mac in the top 10 costliest McDonald's locations. The average price of a Big Mac in America is $5.81



Key Takeaways:

  • On average a workers in America would have to work for 48 minutes to afford a Big Mac, which is a 21 percent increase in work time since 2012. Then years ago it'd take a worker 35 minutes to afford one.

  • The Big Mac's US price has increased by 40 percent over the last decade, according to CNBC. During the same time US federal minimum wage changed once in July 2009 — from $6.55 to $7.25 — and hasn't increased since.

  • One dataset shows that Switzerland ($6.98) has the costliest Big Macs, followed by Norway and the US.





Via MoneyTransfers.com

[Photo by Oliver Sjöström on Unsplash]

