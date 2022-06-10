'WHAT AN UGLY CPI PRINT'
US Inflation Just Hit Its Highest Level In 40 Years
The Lede
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown that US inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6 percent last month, driven by the rising cost of shelter, gas and food.
Key Details
- According to the index, the cost of living increased by one percentage point from April.
- The latest CPI figures show that the energy and gasoline indexes rose 3.9 and 4.1 percent in May, respectively.
- Over the month, the food index grew by 1.2 percent and the food at home index increased 1.4 percent.