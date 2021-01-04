Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
These People Rushed To Buy Homes During COVID. Now They Regret It
Other articles and videos you might like
Young And Ambitious? Move To New York, Not Austin
The Case Against $2,000 Stimulus Checks
When Will Your Second Stimulus Check Arrive?