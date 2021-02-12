107
$11 BILLION MISTAKE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The Oracle of Omaha said he made a mistake.

Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway investors Saturday that his 2016 purchase of Precision Castparts was a "mistake," writing in his annual letter to shareholders that he had "paid too much for the company." His "miscalculation" — which amounted to an $11 billion writedown — "was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry," he wrote. Here are other key details from his letter.

  • Berkshire Hathaway, which owns companies like Geico, Dairy Queen and Duracell, posted a $35.8 billion net profit in Q4 of 2020, up 23% from the year before.
  • The company's annual shareholders meeting will broadcast from Los Angeles on May 1 so that vice chairman Charlie Munger, who is 97, can attend.
  • Buffett, who's worth around $90 billion, also discouraged from buying bonds and said that Berkshire Hathaway had repurchased shares to the tune of $24.7 billion last year.

