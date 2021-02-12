Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
The Rare 'Mistake' Warren Buffett Admitted, And More Takeaways From His Annual Berkshire Hathaway Letter
The LedeBuffett told Berkshire Hathaway investors Saturday that his 2016 purchase of Precision Castparts was a "mistake," writing in his annual letter to shareholders that he had "paid too much for the company." His "miscalculation" — which amounted to an $11 billion writedown — "was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry," he wrote. Here are other key details from his letter.
Key Details
The Source
