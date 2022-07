Redditor u/sushim cobbled together data from the Costco subreddit to see how Costco food bar prices compared from Japan to the US and beyond.

Overall it looks like Costco in Iceland is the priciest, whereas other global outposts are more or less in the same ballpark.

Except Canada. They have the best deal.

Via Reddit.

