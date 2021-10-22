Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via howmuch.net

This map shows the highest paid occupation in every state in the country.
The Highest Paid Occupations In The United States, Mapped

Using data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, personal finance site HowMuch put together this map that showest the best-paying professions of each state. According to this data visualization, professions in medicine rank high, with family medicine physicians, anesthesiologists, dentists and pediatricians making up some of the highest-paying jobs in different states.

  • The highest median salaries belong to dentists in Massachusetts and pediatricians in Pennsylvania, with both making $208K per year.
  • Most of the highly-paid workers of each state make at least $200K per year, with only four states and territories falling below this number.
  • In the Virgin Islands, a project manager — the highest-paid occupation there — makes around $172.2K per year.

