The Highest Paid Occupations In The United States, Mapped
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via howmuch.net
Using data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, personal finance site HowMuch put together this map that showest the best-paying professions of each state. According to this data visualization, professions in medicine rank high, with family medicine physicians, anesthesiologists, dentists and pediatricians making up some of the highest-paying jobs in different states.
- The highest median salaries belong to dentists in Massachusetts and pediatricians in Pennsylvania, with both making $208K per year.
- Most of the highly-paid workers of each state make at least $200K per year, with only four states and territories falling below this number.
- In the Virgin Islands, a project manager — the highest-paid occupation there — makes around $172.2K per year.
