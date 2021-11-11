STICKER SHOCK
The Cost Of Groceries Around The World, Mapped
netcredit.com
The Lede
NetCredit took a look at the price of essential groceries across the world, looking at each country's average total combined price of these 12 items: breakfast cereal, carton of eggs, boneless chicken breast, local cheese (16 oz.), bottle of vegetable oil, fresh white bread, milk, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, tuna and water.
Additional Thoughts
Key Findings
- Switzerland Has The World's Most Expensive Groceries : A basket of groceries in the Playground of Europe cost on average an eye-popping price of $52.95.
- Djibouti Has The World's Cheapest Groceries : A basket of groceries on the Horn of Africa cost just $6.89, which NetCredit found to be approximately 13 percent of what you'd pay in Switzerland.
- The United States Has The Most Affordable Groceries : The United States was found to sell the most affordable groceries commensurate to income, costing just 12.11 percent of one's average salary.
- Poland Has The Cheapest Vegan Groceries : NetCredit crunched the numbers again using vegan grocery items and found Poland to be the cheapest place to buy animal-free groceries, costing just $17.19.
- The United Arab Emirates Has The Most Expensive Vegan Groceries : The price of vegan food in the UAE was nearly double that of conventional grocery items, with a hair-raising average price of $64.20.
