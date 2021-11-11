Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

STICKER SHOCK

Submitted by James Crugnale via netcredit.com

The Cost Of Groceries Around The World, Mapped
The price of groceries in the United States are on the rise as the consumer price index has spiked by 6.2 percent from a year ago. But how bad is it in other countries? Online lender NetCredit crunched the numbers.

NetCredit took a look at the price of essential groceries across the world, looking at each country's average total combined price of these 12 items: breakfast cereal, carton of eggs, boneless chicken breast, local cheese (16 oz.), bottle of vegetable oil, fresh white bread, milk, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, tuna and water.

Key Findings

  • Switzerland Has The World's Most Expensive Groceries : A basket of groceries in the Playground of Europe cost on average an eye-popping price of $52.95.

  • Djibouti Has The World's Cheapest Groceries : A basket of groceries on the Horn of Africa cost just $6.89, which NetCredit found to be approximately 13 percent of what you'd pay in Switzerland.

  • The United States Has The Most Affordable Groceries : The United States was found to sell the most affordable groceries commensurate to income, costing just 12.11 percent of one's average salary.

  • Poland Has The Cheapest Vegan Groceries : NetCredit crunched the numbers again using vegan grocery items and found Poland to be the cheapest place to buy animal-free groceries, costing just $17.19.

  • The United Arab Emirates Has The Most Expensive Vegan Groceries : The price of vegan food in the UAE was nearly double that of conventional grocery items, with a hair-raising average price of $64.20.

