NORTH CAROLINA TAKES THE CAKE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via lendingtree.com

Here are the best places to start a small business, according to online lending marketplace LendingTree.
The Best And Worst Cities To Start A Business In The US

The Lede

After looking at metrics from 100 of the largest metros in the US — including unemployment rates, tax rates and the percentage of residents with at least a bachelor's degree — Lending Tree came up with this ranking of the best places in the US to start a new business.

Additional Thoughts

  • Raleigh, North Carolina is ranked as the best place to start a small business in the US, thanks largely to its low unemployment rate and an above-average percentage of residents with a bachelor's degree.
  • Coming in second is Austin, Texas, a city that has a strong business survival rate with 80% of new businesses lasting past their first year.
  • In contrast, three California cities — Fresno, Stockton and Bakersfield — were ranked worst of the 100 cities to start a business because of their high unemployment rates and less friendly business tax climates.

