NORTH CAROLINA TAKES THE CAKE
The Best And Worst Cities To Start A Business In The US
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via lendingtree.com
The Lede
After looking at metrics from 100 of the largest metros in the US — including unemployment rates, tax rates and the percentage of residents with at least a bachelor's degree — Lending Tree came up with this ranking of the best places in the US to start a new business.
Additional Thoughts
- Raleigh, North Carolina is ranked as the best place to start a small business in the US, thanks largely to its low unemployment rate and an above-average percentage of residents with a bachelor's degree.
- Coming in second is Austin, Texas, a city that has a strong business survival rate with 80% of new businesses lasting past their first year.
- In contrast, three California cities — Fresno, Stockton and Bakersfield — were ranked worst of the 100 cities to start a business because of their high unemployment rates and less friendly business tax climates.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
A Surprising Interview Mistake That Might Cost You A Job
Job candidates from all experience levels make this mistake too, Amazon senior recruiter DJ Cabeen tells CNBC Make It.