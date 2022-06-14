A graphic from Nick Routley and Visual Capitalist based off of Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air data shows how, after more than 100 days since they invaded Ukraine, Russia is moving things like oil, liquified natural gas and coal through ports around the world.

Even though estimates suggest that 93 percent of Russian oil sales to the European Union will be halted by the end of the year, Russia has still made close to $96.8 billion in revenue since Putin began invading Ukraine.

Via Visual Capitalist.