WHAT SANCTIONS?

Global Ports Still Receiving Russian Oil And Fossil Fuel Shipments, Mapped

Adwait
Adwait · · 319 reads
Global Ports Still Receiving Russian Oil And Fossil Fuel Shipments, Mapped
A Visual Capitalist graphic makes it easier to understand where Russian coal, oil products and liquified natural gas are still moving around the world.

A graphic from Nick Routley and Visual Capitalist based off of Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air data shows how, after more than 100 days since they invaded Ukraine, Russia is moving things like oil, liquified natural gas and coal through ports around the world.

Even though estimates suggest that 93 percent of Russian oil sales to the European Union will be halted by the end of the year, Russia has still made close to $96.8 billion in revenue since Putin began invading Ukraine.






Via Visual Capitalist.

