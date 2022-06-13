LEAGUE OF NATIONS
Inflation In G7 Countries Over The Last Two Years, Visualized
Redditor KickInteractive used data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Images to chart out how inflation has affected the G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States — from March 2019 up until April 2022.
Key Takeaways:
-
All G7 and OECD nations experienced similar dips in the beginning of 2020 but things spread out further around January 2020.
-
Japan was immune to the global inflation surge, whereas the US was recording the highest rates among G7 nations, just under the OECD average.
-
In Europe, inflation rises were sharper in Britain, German and Italy than they were in France.
H/T: Reddit.