Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

LEAGUE OF NATIONS

Inflation In G7 Countries Over The Last Two Years, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.1k reads
Inflation In G7 Countries Over The Last Two Years, Visualized
Here's a comparison of inflation rates in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy, France and Japan over the last two years.

Redditor KickInteractive used data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Images to chart out how inflation has affected the G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States — from March 2019 up until April 2022.


Key Takeaways:

  • All G7 and OECD nations experienced similar dips in the beginning of 2020 but things spread out further around January 2020.

  • Japan was immune to the global inflation surge, whereas the US was recording the highest rates among G7 nations, just under the OECD average.

  • In Europe, inflation rises were sharper in Britain, German and Italy than they were in France.



H/T: Reddit.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.