nUMBERS GAME
How To Map Out Personal Finance In Each Decade Of Your Life
346 reads | submitted by Adwait via marketwatch.com
The Lede
There is no universal path or right answer to reaching financial security. It's vastly different for everyone and depends on both external and personal factors. However, there are certain things you can keep in mind as you age that might help you get on the right track or keep you focused in the long run. Here's what they are.
Key Details
- Your 20s: Start saving, however small the amount. Plan in the long-term and start an emergency fund.
- 30s: Audit your budget and cut out low-priority and unnecessary stuff. Look for supplementary income and spread out your retirement funds.
- 40s: If you're earning more, don't spend more. Figure out a will and reassess your insurance policies.
- 50s: Retirement is around the corner, so consult experts about your Social Security benefits.
- 60s: Audit your assets and liabilities and focus on your health.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments