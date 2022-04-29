How Netflix Stock Dropped 73% Lower Than Its 52-Week High

Marcus Lu, Sabrina Fortin and Clayton Wadsworth collaborated on a Visual Capitalist project to see how streaming giant Netflix got into financial pickle. The company lost 200,000 subscribers recently, its first decline in 10 years, and shares are trading at multi-year lows.

Apparently spending $30M per show episode isn't a good idea. Here's what they found.

Key takeaways:

Netflix says pulling out of Russia, increased competition and account sharing is hurting them the most.

Netflix estimates losses up to two billion dollars because it claims 100 million households use the service without paying.

Share prices reached highs ($691) towards the end of 2021 and have since dropped to under $200 recently.

Netflix's main competition, Disney+, was launched in November 2019 and HBO Max launched in May 2020, but began subscriptions earlier.

Number Of Subscribers Between Netflix, Disney+ And HBO

Date Netflix Subs Disney+ Subs HBO/HBO Max Subs Q1 2020 182.8M 26.5M 53.8M Q2 2020 192.9M 33.5M 55.5M Q3 2020 195.1M 60.5M 56.9M Q4 2020 203.6M 73.7M 60.6M Q1 2021 207.6M 94.9M 63.9M Q2 2021 209.2M 103.6M 67.5M Q3 2021 213.6M 116.0M 69.4M Q4 2021 221.8M 118.1M 73.8M Q1 2022 221.6M (21% ↑ Since Q1 20) 129.8M (396% ↑ Since Q1 20) 76.8M (43% ↑ Since Q1 20)

Read more at Visual Capitalist.