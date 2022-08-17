The Number Of Years $100,000 Will Add To Your Retirement Fund, Visualized

SmartAsset analysts did the math on retirement accounts to see how far your funds will realistically take you. They looked at three retirement investment account values: $400K, $500K and $600K.

Their model estimated spending at $50,595 per year, based on the average amount for persons between the ages of 65 and 74. They determined social security would cover nearly 39 percent of those yearly costs, leaving a retiree with around $2,559 worth for out-of-pocket expenses, which according to estimations could bump up by 2.2 percent each year.

Compounding returns, like Roth IRAs, are slow, steady and good. If you start with $5,000 in one (with a five percent return and 25 percent tax rate) at 51, you're looking at an additional $103,000 by 65.













Via SmartAsset.