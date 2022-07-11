Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BTS DOMINANCE

How Much Amazon Makes From Its Biggest Cash Cow, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.1k reads
How Much Amazon Makes From Its Biggest Cash Cow, Visualized
Amazon Web Services powers more or less everything Amazon does.

Despite delivering an estimated one million packages daily which generates billions in e-commerce revenue on their marketplace, Amazon kind of relies on AWS (Amazon Web Services) to run its entire show. A Visual Capitalist graphic by Aran Ali and Sabrina Lam shows how much profit AWS makes. Here's what their dive into AWS sheds light on.

  • In 2004 Amazon's revenue was $6.9B. In 2021 it was $469B.

  • Since 2018, Amazon's operating profit from AWS has gone from 58 to 74 percent.

  • AWS powers a lot of big players on the web, like Netflix, Twitch, LinkedIn and even federal government websites.

  • AWS controls nearly one-third of the cloud market and, based off 2020 estimates, makes revenue worth $62B.



Click to enlarge images












Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.