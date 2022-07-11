BTS DOMINANCE
How Much Amazon Makes From Its Biggest Cash Cow, Visualized
Despite delivering an estimated one million packages daily which generates billions in e-commerce revenue on their marketplace, Amazon kind of relies on AWS (Amazon Web Services) to run its entire show. A Visual Capitalist graphic by Aran Ali and Sabrina Lam shows how much profit AWS makes. Here's what their dive into AWS sheds light on.
-
In 2004 Amazon's revenue was $6.9B. In 2021 it was $469B.
-
Since 2018, Amazon's operating profit from AWS has gone from 58 to 74 percent.
-
AWS powers a lot of big players on the web, like Netflix, Twitch, LinkedIn and even federal government websites.
-
AWS controls nearly one-third of the cloud market and, based off 2020 estimates, makes revenue worth $62B.
Click to enlarge images
Via Visual Capitalist.