Items That Have Seen The Highest Inflation Price Increases, Ranked
The consumer price index went up by 0.8 percent in February, according to the Labour Department.
According to CNBC, the year-over-year increase in prices "was the highest in 40 years," but was predicted by analysts.
Price Changes From February '21 to February '22
|ITEM
|% Change From Feb '21 To Feb '22
|Gas
|38%
|Hotels
|29%
|Rental Cars
|24.3%
|Furniture & Bedding
|17.1%
|Pork
|14%
|Meats, Poultry, Fish & Eggs
|13%
|Airline Fares
|12.7%
|New Vehicles
|12.4%
|Major Appliances
|11.1%
|Margarine
|11%
|Tax Preparation Services
|9.8%
|Fruits & Vegetables
|7.6%
|Shelter
|4.7%
|Beer
|3.7%
Source: U.S. Labor Department/CNBC Make It
Image courtesy Gene Gallin
