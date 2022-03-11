Trending
Items That Have Seen The Highest Inflation Price Increases, Ranked

Submitted by Adwait

CNBC Make It reports that consumer prices have jumped by 7.9 percent over the past 12 months, and one category accounts for more than a third of that increase.

The consumer price index went up by 0.8 percent in February, according to the Labour Department.

According to CNBC, the year-over-year increase in prices "was the highest in 40 years," but was predicted by analysts.


Price Changes From February '21 to February '22
ITEM % Change From Feb '21 To Feb '22
Gas 38%
Hotels 29%
Rental Cars 24.3%
Furniture & Bedding 17.1%
Pork 14%
Meats, Poultry, Fish & Eggs 13%
Airline Fares 12.7%
New Vehicles 12.4%
Major Appliances 11.1%
Margarine 11%
Tax Preparation Services 9.8%
Fruits & Vegetables 7.6%
Shelter 4.7%
Beer 3.7%

Source: U.S. Labor Department/CNBC Make It


