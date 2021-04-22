Picks Video Long Reads Tech
DOUGH THE DISTANCE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via thenextweb.com

Startup founder and CEO Randy Baker shares some frank advice about how to start a company that thrives and profits.

The Lede

Serial entrepreneur Randy Baker explains what he's learned over his years starting and running successful companies — specifically, how to ensure the company you start actually makes money. Here's what he thinks you should be doing in the early stages of your startup.

Key Details

  • First, you want to both gain and retain customers by offering an additional product at another cost tier to provide more value for existing customers.
  • Two: rather than chase a lengthy to-do list of all the things you've read that startups should be doing, focus your full attention on the things that drive financial results. Third, to that end, hire a team that fills out the gaps in your expertise.
  • Finally, don't fall in love with your product: if you're uncritical of it, you can't improve it.