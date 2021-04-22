DOUGH THE DISTANCE
Four Honest Tips For Startup Founders On Making Money
Submitted by Molly Bradley via thenextweb.com
The LedeSerial entrepreneur Randy Baker explains what he's learned over his years starting and running successful companies — specifically, how to ensure the company you start actually makes money. Here's what he thinks you should be doing in the early stages of your startup.
Key Details
- First, you want to both gain and retain customers by offering an additional product at another cost tier to provide more value for existing customers.
- Two: rather than chase a lengthy to-do list of all the things you've read that startups should be doing, focus your full attention on the things that drive financial results. Third, to that end, hire a team that fills out the gaps in your expertise.
- Finally, don't fall in love with your product: if you're uncritical of it, you can't improve it.