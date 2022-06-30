HIGH-ROLLERS ONLY
The World's Costliest Cities To Live In, Ranked
A new report from Mercer lists the world's most costliest cities based on 200 metrics, ranging from all kinds of costs — from housing to transportation, to utilities, home services and more.
Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Overall Hong Kong, HK, was determined to be the costliest city in the world. Four out of the top-five cities are in Switzerland: Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern.
-
The American cities in the top 20 are: New York (seventh), Los Angeles (17th), San Francisco (19th) and Honolulu (20th).
Via Mercer.
[Photo by Dan Freeman on Unsplash]