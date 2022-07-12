Popular
The Most Expensive Cities To Live In Around The World, Visualized

New York City has always been one of the costliest cities to live in, but there are even pricier options out there.

Victor Dépré and Carmen Ang used Numbeo data to determine which cities around the world are the most expensive to live in.

Since New York City is widely considered one of the most expensive places to live in, they used NYC as a baseline to determine which places were costlier and cheaper than the Big Apple.

  • The cost of living in Hamilton, Bermuda's capital city, is nearly 50 percent more expensive than New York City.

  • On average, living in the Swiss cities like Zurich, Basel, Zug, Lugano, Lausanne, Berm or Geneva is 23 percent more expensive than New York City.







Via Visual Capitalist.

