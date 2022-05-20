PLAN FOR THE FUTURE
The Best American Cities For Early Retirement In 2022, Ranked
Anja Solum and SmartAsset analyzed the 100 largest American cities and crunched numbers — on taxes, elderly care, affordability and livability — to see how big American cities stack up against each other as attractive early retirement destinations. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Gilbert and Chandler, in Arizona, were determined to be the first and second best cities for early retirement in America.
-
Four cities each in Arizona (Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Mesa) and Nevada (Henderson, North Las Vegas, Reno, Las Vegas) made the top 15, the most for any states.
-
Fort Wayne (IN) and Wichita (KS) are affordable early retirement options.
-
Cities in Florida — Hialeah, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Orlando, Miami — are the most tax friendly.
-
California suburbs like Irvine, Anaheim and Santa Ana had the best elderly care score and Virginia's Arlington and Virginia Beach had high-ranking livability scores.
Read more at SmartAsset.
[Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash]
