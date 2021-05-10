Picks Video Long Reads Tech
From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

A TALE OF TWO CITIES

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Recent reports indicate that people are moving away from pricey cities like NYC, San Francisco and Chicago to smaller, more budget-friendly cities like Phoenix and Nashville.

The Lede

This movement between cities has affected rent prices at the top and bottom. The average one-bedroom rent price has gone down in expensive markets like San Francisco and Manhattan, but up in smaller cities like Kansas City and Las Vegas. "For renters, this is a prime opportunity to get into an expensive area for way less than it would have cost before the pandemic," Apartment Guide managing editor Brian Carberry said.

Key Details

  • SF (down 45%) and Chesapeake, VA, (29.4%) lead the cities with the largest average 1BR rent decreases.
  • Kansas City, MO, (up 33.5%); Gilbert, AZ, (26%); Las Vegas (25.3%); Riverside, CA, (24.9%); and Buffalo, NY, (23.3%) lead among cities with increasing average rents.
  • Other cities where rents have gone down by at least 15% include Manhattan (29.4%); Long Beach, CA, (27.3%); Colorado Springs (24.6%); Seattle (18.9%); San Jose (16.2%); LA (16%); Jersey City (15.5%); and San Antonio (15.4%).