Swifties Vs. World War III, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got World War III trending on Twitter, some truly surreal clips of VP Kamala Harris and total Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos.

3. World War III

The meme

On Tuesday evening, a “Russian-made” missile struck a Polish town near the Ukrainian border and tragically killed two people. Polish president Andrzej Duda has since said the rocket was likely used by the Ukrainian air force and landed in his country accidentally — but not before speculation about Russia having potentially attacked NATO member Poland sent Twitter into a frenzy.

People online dealt with the prospect of an impending (not really) World War Three the same way they do any other terrifying, life-altering event — by making memes about it.

Examples

Poland and Germany being on the same side during WWIII #WW3 pic.twitter.com/mLNfTb0LjB — ʰᵃʳʳʸ (@TweetsOfJee) November 15, 2022

When you’re laughing at all the ww3 memes but you remember you’re a healthy 22 year old male with no medical history #WWIII pic.twitter.com/RMspRFcCkc — Jeramaii (@ES7NFC) November 15, 2022

Me calling immigration on myself before ww3 starts #WWIII pic.twitter.com/q7QsaLQcwf — Jeramaii (@ES7NFC) November 15, 2022

WW3 is back on the menu!!! pic.twitter.com/w65I70K4JP — Beer Drinking Army Vet (@thomas_garrard) November 15, 2022

me trying to play wz2 before ww3 pic.twitter.com/AHfLfqPDnW — Paola Alejandra (@pancakepow) November 15, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

2. Kamala Moments

The meme

There are many words used to describe Kamala Harris: Vice President, cringey, corny, weird, funny, cop, inspiring. For some reason, she had a slew of viral-adjacent moments that the internet captured this week — many of which have to do with buses — from odd speeches and interviews she’s given out recently. No real central core to this meme except a pattern of truly surreal Kamala clips. You go, girl.

Examples

Ms. Frizzle when a concerned parent asks how their child ended up in someone’s colon pic.twitter.com/8UzcpEn8ea — iamhunkydory (@itschergurl) November 13, 2022

she's on the most divine pharmaceutical cocktail known to man pic.twitter.com/W3AaVpgk5h — layla (@laylology) November 9, 2022

the joker before blowing up a bus in gotham pic.twitter.com/fx2Gde4yeC — ༺𝒢𐀔𝒥༻ (@gothjafar) November 10, 2022

Kamala Harris every time she schedules a new interview or televised appearance pic.twitter.com/r8mqIB4MH5 — SHADE (@born_2be_loved) November 14, 2022

credit where credit is due, kamala harris is doing it right as vice president. the thing she is known for most is being offputting and laughing strangely, that’s much better than being known as the vice president who shot a guy in the head — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) November 16, 2022

Kamala Harris always talks like there’s an evil little elf doing something weird right out of frame and over time she learned that she shouldn’t mention it to other people — Christin (@hexprax) November 11, 2022

Kamala Harris when she sees a Venn diagram pic.twitter.com/vq6ygzK8WZ — Will (@wiIItheetaurus) November 10, 2022

Jared Russo

1. Taylor Swift Tour Tickets

The meme

On November 1, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming tour — not just for her new album “Midnights,” but for what seems like all of her catalogue: called “Eras,” she’ll revisit the “musical eras” of her career.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

As soon as presale tickets became available, Ticketmaster was instantly mobbed, with individuals finding themselves in online queues behind thousands of people also trying to buy tickets. People went to extreme lengths to secure their tickets.

You have to serve many roles when you’re a professor and advisor… pic.twitter.com/uAQuFlhTbE — Austin Young Shull (@YoungShull) November 15, 2022

For those asking did I oblige the student’s request… https://t.co/OuVzpEySDs pic.twitter.com/tZX62FFJfz — Austin Young Shull (@YoungShull) November 15, 2022

As a result, Ticketmaster has repeatedly gone down this week, citing “historically unprecedented demand” for these particular tickets. And, of course, almost as soon as presales started, tickets were posted for resale at prices up to $22,000. Ticketmaster extended the presale period, but things were too far out of hand. It’s gotten to the point that activists and politicians are urging the Department of Justice to look into the Ticketmaster–Live Nation merger that occurred in 2010, which has led to wildly inflated ticket prices across the board.

In the meantime, Swifties worldwide are screaming, crying and throwing up as they try, and largely fail, to purchase tickets, because of both impossible queues and soaring prices. Our hearts go out to them — especially the ones turning their pain into jokes for Twitter to enjoy.

Examples

No, your girlfriend isn’t on her period. She didn’t get Taylor Swift tickets. There will be two times of the month this month. Act accordingly. — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) November 15, 2022

Concert (Taylor’s version) $11,000 — Lolo (@LolOverruled) November 15, 2022

When you get verified, show up on time, then get put on pause with 2000+ people in. your queue. #TaylorSwiftTix #TaylorSwiftErasTour #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1X7zzcauDx — Ashley Park (@thatashleypark) November 15, 2022

Me to @Ticketmaster when they moved the Taylor Swift Capital One presale with no real warning pic.twitter.com/jo7oVBv9BY — Bree Aguiar (Taylor’s Version) (@BreeAguiar) November 15, 2022

Just me waiting for the Ticketmaster queue to unpause so I can get my Taylor Swift tickets... 🫠 #Ticketmaster #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftErasTour pic.twitter.com/ekIdCAj8p8 — Laura Hassebrock (@lehassebrock) November 15, 2022

Please stop DMing us asking us to "wake up Mount Rainier just a lil" to clear space in the queue for Taylor Swift tickets.



We have a strict standing policy of not taunting the volcanoes. — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) November 15, 2022

Russia attacking Poland and maybe starting WWIII trending lower than Taylor Swift fans mad Ticketmaster isn’t letting them buy presale is the funniest thing I’ve seen all day. pic.twitter.com/OvHXDDBJ3H — Alex Palmer (@HowDoIBeWhole) November 15, 2022

I too also did not get Taylor Swift tickets https://t.co/SvT3K5Taqf — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) November 15, 2022

Swifties being radicalized against monopolies and getting ready to do some anti-trust lobbying good luck ticketmaster — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) November 15, 2022

Molly Bradley

