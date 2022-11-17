Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SHE'S THE PROBLEM, IT'S HER

Swifties Vs. World War III, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Swifties Vs. World War III, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, in addition to Taylor Swift tour ticket purchase chaos and WWIII trending on Twitter, we've also got some truly surreal clips of Kamala Harris on the TL.
· 1k reads

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got World War III trending on Twitter, some truly surreal clips of VP Kamala Harris and total Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos.


3. World War III

The meme

On Tuesday evening, a “Russian-made” missile struck a Polish town near the Ukrainian border and tragically killed two people. Polish president Andrzej Duda has since said the rocket was likely used by the Ukrainian air force and landed in his country accidentally — but not before speculation about Russia having potentially attacked NATO member Poland sent Twitter into a frenzy.

People online dealt with the prospect of an impending (not really) World War Three the same way they do any other terrifying, life-altering event — by making memes about it.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez


2. Kamala Moments

The meme

There are many words used to describe Kamala Harris: Vice President, cringey, corny, weird, funny, cop, inspiring. For some reason, she had a slew of viral-adjacent moments that the internet captured this week — many of which have to do with buses — from odd speeches and interviews she’s given out recently. No real central core to this meme except a pattern of truly surreal Kamala clips. You go, girl.


Examples

           

Jared Russo


1. Taylor Swift Tour Tickets

The meme

On November 1, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming tour — not just for her new album “Midnights,” but for what seems like all of her catalogue: called “Eras,” she’ll revisit the “musical eras” of her career.



As soon as presale tickets became available, Ticketmaster was instantly mobbed, with individuals finding themselves in online queues behind thousands of people also trying to buy tickets. People went to extreme lengths to secure their tickets.



As a result, Ticketmaster has repeatedly gone down this week, citing “historically unprecedented demand” for these particular tickets. And, of course, almost as soon as presales started, tickets were posted for resale at prices up to $22,000. Ticketmaster extended the presale period, but things were too far out of hand. It’s gotten to the point that activists and politicians are urging the Department of Justice to look into the Ticketmaster–Live Nation merger that occurred in 2010, which has led to wildly inflated ticket prices across the board.

In the meantime, Swifties worldwide are screaming, crying and throwing up as they try, and largely fail, to purchase tickets, because of both impossible queues and soaring prices. Our hearts go out to them — especially the ones turning their pain into jokes for Twitter to enjoy.


Examples


Molly Bradley



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank explaining Mastodon to newbies, Beautiful Princess Island, Twitter’s new blue check system and Elon saying “I just killed it.”

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Memes, Ranked Stories