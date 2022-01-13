Trending
Here Are A Bunch Of Memes About The 'When We Were Young' Music Festival That Are Making Us Feel Old

The internet was recently rocked by the announcement of "When We Were Young," a one-day music festival featuring the most beloved pop-punk and emo bands from the early aughts. Sounds fun — or does it?

On October 22, 2022, throngs of people who self-identified as "emo" in high school will flock to Las Vegas, Nevada, to mosh once more. The brand-new "When We Were Young" festival features an ample roster of artists whose heydays were principally in the early 2000s — slated to perform are Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, AFI, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, 3OH!3 and more.

Unfortunately, the event is being put on by the same people who organized the disastrous AstroWorld festival, it's unclear how over 50 bands are going to perform within a single day and with just three stages available — and, most saliently: the core fan base for the bands at this event are now old.

So while I wish I could say "take my money," at this point, I'd rather put it in an IRA. But though this elder millennial will not be attending, best of luck to all the emos out there who are headed to Vegas to party like it's 2003.


