Here Are A Bunch Of Memes About The 'When We Were Young' Music Festival That Are Making Us Feel Old

On October 22, 2022, throngs of people who self-identified as "emo" in high school will flock to Las Vegas, Nevada, to mosh once more. The brand-new "When We Were Young" festival features an ample roster of artists whose heydays were principally in the early 2000s — slated to perform are Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, AFI, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, 3OH!3 and more.

Unfortunately, the event is being put on by the same people who organized the disastrous AstroWorld festival, it's unclear how over 50 bands are going to perform within a single day and with just three stages available — and, most saliently: the core fan base for the bands at this event are now old.

So while I wish I could say "take my money," at this point, I'd rather put it in an IRA. But though this elder millennial will not be attending, best of luck to all the emos out there who are headed to Vegas to party like it's 2003.

Me and my girl pulling up to When We Were Young Fest pic.twitter.com/JDiVKwnzG2 — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖕𝖆𝖘 (@ChapasMusic) January 18, 2022

get in loser, we're going to the when we were young fest pic.twitter.com/H3VNhUA6XS — luna ᵖᵗᵛ₂₀₂₂ (@selfishmqchines) January 18, 2022

me after reading the when we were young lineup pic.twitter.com/mlkvgq91OY — shelby fine (@nickrznk) January 18, 2022

Emos running to Las Vegas for when we were young fest pic.twitter.com/BJJGLcZAo7 — 😶‍🌫️ (@plasticdeadpetz) January 18, 2022

no-one:



the When We Were Young fest graphic designer: pic.twitter.com/FEGjgChr1K — Luc (@ellkay_) January 18, 2022

When We Were Young Festival is the physical embodiment of the “which lunch table of emo bands are you sitting at” meme — Chris: Christopher for long (@_chrismorrell_) January 19, 2022

When We Were Young Fest: Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Silverstein, A Day to Remember, Pvris, Pierce the Veil, Sleeping w/ Sirens, AFI, Bring Me The Horizon, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade.



Me: pic.twitter.com/KPemJ0UquV — paramore is back 🥑 (@ioopstaylor) January 18, 2022

Emos reacting to the “when we were young tour” realizing we’re all elders with back problems. pic.twitter.com/EtD3On95dN — 💀 🅺🅴🅻🆂 👽 (@kelseyseguin___) January 18, 2022

When We Were Young Fest is God’s way of saying sorry you were bullied in middle school, go get fucked up with your friends and relive the emo years baby — hai van (@haiIeyvan) January 18, 2022

Stages of elder emo tik tok finding out about the When We Were Young fest



Stage 1: panic, excitement, and singing up for presale ticket info



Stage 2: realizing it’s a logistical nightmare, way overpriced, and being put on by the same people who did Astroworld



Stage 3: grief. — Izzie⚡️ (@izzyw58) January 19, 2022

We’re saying When We Were Young is going to be a shit show like we didn’t spend our teen summers in the Nassau Coliseum parking lot for 16 hours functioning on one water bottle and a stale hot pretzel — Sarah (@d0ntblink) January 19, 2022

When We Were Young Fest featuring:



Paramore back pain

My Chiropractic Romance

Bring Me The Ibuprofen

Advil Lavigne

Jimmy Eat overpriced Chicken Tender — Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) January 19, 2022

if the entry wristbands at when we were young fest don’t look like this, i don’t want to go pic.twitter.com/5LmoxFZhGn — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) January 18, 2022

when we were the vibes

young festival

2022 pic.twitter.com/k4uNWoCjd4 — claire. (@blissfulfiction) January 18, 2022

[gerard way making a new strain of COVID so he doesn’t have to perform at the When We Were Young fest] — britt! ✧ (@britt8ny) January 18, 2022

the new variant coming out of when we were young fest: pic.twitter.com/3ai4aGcApr — cait (@nanasehirokawa) January 18, 2022

can’t wait to watch the hulu original “when we were young fest: what went wrong” in a few years 🥰 — Annie (@badloveannie) January 19, 2022