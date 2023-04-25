Twitter Users Think They've Discovered Elon Musk's Burner Account

It feels like something bizarre, ridiculous or straight-up horrible has happened every single week since Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter back in October '22. This time, users on the app believe they've uncovered the billionaire's burner account, which writes as if it's a young boy, replies to Musk's own tweets and posts weird things like "Do you like Japanese girls?".

On Monday, Musk shared a screenshot intended to show content creators how to enable subscriptions on the app — and in doing so revealed the avatar of a secondary account he's logged into.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform.



Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

Based on the profile picture, which is a photo of a small boy, Twitter users identified the Twitter account they believe it's associated with: @ErmnMusk, or "Elon Test."

The Elon Test account was created in November 2022. In its first tweet this year, posted shortly after Musk shared the above screenshot Monday, it said: "I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!". Musk's first child with singer Grimes, X Æ A-Xii Musk, was born May 4, 2020.

The account has previously shared a number of bizarre tweets, some of which can be seen below.

no way this man was responding to himself 💀 pic.twitter.com/cv9DSnadiU — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 24, 2023

Elon Musk has neither confirmed nor denied that the account is his, but it's racked up 30,500 followers at the time of writing anyway.

What do you think? Is he behind @ErmnMusk? Usually, it'd be hard to believe that a billionaire and CEO of several major companies would spend their time tweeting strange things in the voice of a two-year-old — but this is Elon Musk we're talking about.