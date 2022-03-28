The Good, Bad And Outright Bewildering Reactions To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

It seems like every year I decide to sit out the Oscars, or otherwise start watching and then tune out, that’s exactly when something eventful happens. In 2017, it was the “Moonlight”/“La La Land” Best Picture mixup; last year it was Glenn Close doing “Da Butt”.

Whenever something like this happens Twitter gets huge "there's a bird in the assembly hall" energy. — Ben Jenkins (@bencjenkins) March 28, 2022

This year, it was Will Smith walking purposefully up to Chris Rock and slapping him — hard, from the look of it — following Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018, a condition that causes hair loss. In July 2021, she made the decision to shave her head, saying, “It was time to let go.”

Though Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about having alopecia, it seems intuitive that someone else’s medical condition isn’t something to make jokes about, unless you’re really, really, really sure they’re cool with it. But by Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Rock’s joke — an eye roll and a head shake — it seems like it was not, in fact, cool.

Will Smith drove this point home by walking up to the stage to, uh, sucker-slap Rock in the face.

First off, the reactions from the celebrities in attendance at the Oscars were incredible:

LUPITA IN THE BEHIND WILL SMITH IS KILLING ME #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/BtITt6SC4R — matt murdocks gf ♡ (@omgmattmurdock) March 28, 2022

andrew garfield going on twitter to see if will smith actually just socked chris rock in the mouth pic.twitter.com/rbpFk9XgPq — ًdaisy🕷 (@ctrlzdaisy) March 28, 2022

Once Smith had sat back down, he proceeded to shout — twice — “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.” It was bleeped on TV in the US, but fortunately, not everywhere.

Congratulations to "via Japanese television" and "via Australian television" for jointly winning this year's Best Picture Oscar — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) March 28, 2022

This is the kind of moment Twitter lives for.

i'm sorry but jamie lee curtis holding a dog on stage during the in memoriam for betty white right after will smith punched chris rock is a 30 rock sketch — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) March 28, 2022

Will Smith saying he wants to be a vessel for love fifteen minutes after hitting a guy live on international TV and then getting a standing ovation is just an incredible summation of what Hollywood’s all about. — 🏜🔋, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) March 28, 2022

twitter today since the new will smith meme pic.twitter.com/rwp38alGeA — Sindbad (@sindbad______) March 28, 2022

Following the altercation, the takes came fast and, in some cases, furious, as some people condemned Smith for the act of violence and others cheered him on.

In the realm of condemnation, Judd Apatow claimed in a since-deleted tweet that Smith’s punch “could have killed” Rock:

According to Judd Apatow, Will Smith has so much raw power that he could have easily slain Chris Rock with a single slap to the face pic.twitter.com/e7Tl7YynGI — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) March 28, 2022

To which most people responded: first of all no, and second of all, lol.

This is a wild thing to say Judd. As a fan, I urge you to really rethink this. It was not uncontrolled violence. The video is widely available so you know this. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 28, 2022

Judd Apatow saying that slap “could’ve killed” Chris Rock is so fucking funny lmfao he’s Will Smith not One Punch Man — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) March 28, 2022

It's actually not funny at all? Will Smith could have killed him with that slap. What if his hand had been full of bees and Chris Rock was allergic to bees and one of the bees stung Chris and nobody had an epipen. Not so funny now is it — ⛄️ (@nomchompsky) March 28, 2022

I’m really glad Judd Apatow said that will smith could’ve killed Chris rock. We needed a stupid take to unite us after that — David Miskho (@DMiskho) March 28, 2022

The timeline saw more tweets that took the event as seriously as Apatow did:

Will Smith is why we have laws https://t.co/JNaUvrmUBF — femboj (@fembojzlzek) March 28, 2022

People also immediately began anticipating the media and cultural fallout from the whole thing:

I’m excited to find out how Will Smith slapping Chris Rock explains something it has nothing to do with from 50 young freelance writers working below the poverty line who had to stay up all night crafting a take they don’t actually believe. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) March 28, 2022

SNL writers taking the Will Smith incident and making the worst skit you've ever seen pic.twitter.com/bKzElSphZn — KIПG MΛПƬЯΛ ⍙ ⛷ (@TheKingMantra) March 28, 2022

hopefully this ushers in an age of terror planted deep within the hearts of standup comedians everywhere — guy online (@fellawhomstdve) March 28, 2022

“I got some offensive jokes, I hope will smith isn’t here” - every stand up comic at every comedy club for the rest of our lives probably — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) March 28, 2022

rappers all around the world are writing a bar about will smith slapping chris rock as we speak — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 28, 2022

But we also saw a ton of just plain great tweets about the whole thing:

Sorry, but I am a man, and if you just did to me what Will Smith did to Chris Rock, there is no way in the world I’m just taking it and not immediately saying, “My wife,” in a Borat voice. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) March 28, 2022

Will Smith after seeing Jada's reaction to Chris Rock's GI Jane joke pic.twitter.com/GG3tfx2uTr — olajuwon (@heisjumark) March 28, 2022

It turns out it was staged. I've reverse Google image searched him and the guy who punched Chris Rock is a professional actor. — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) March 28, 2022

If you're Chris Rock you're thinking one thing: can I make a joke so good he punches me a second time — Dan O'Sullivan (👻 NOW *LIVE* ON GHOST 👻 ) (@osullyville) March 28, 2022

I will pay up to $1 million in Kohl’s Cash for a leaked recording of the audio from the stage management team’s walkie-talkies — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) March 28, 2022

But fr, how y'all pro-war but anti-slap? — Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) March 28, 2022

Next Oscars they should let the fans vote on who gets punched — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 28, 2022