This Video Of A TikToker's Unhealthy Obsession With Voss Water Feels Like An 'SNL' Sketch

How much do you like water? Ryan Dubs went viral after saying on TikTok that he spends $2k per month on the Norwegian-based bottled water Voss. His video needs to be seen to be believed.

"For the past year, I actually had Fiji water delivered to my house but it started to weigh on me how much plastic waste that was creating," Dubs explains, without any sense of irony whatsoever.

