'I HATE THE TASTE OF TAP WATER'
This Video Of A TikToker's Unhealthy Obsession With Voss Water Feels Like An 'SNL' Sketch
Submitted by James Crugnale
"For the past year, I actually had Fiji water delivered to my house but it started to weigh on me how much plastic waste that was creating," Dubs explains, without any sense of irony whatsoever.
@ryandubs It’s honestly a fashion accessory at this point 💧 #luxury #lifestyle #hgtv #rich #mansion #wealth #wealthymindset #water #voss ♬ original sound - Ryan Dubs
