THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM...

This Reddit Thread Of Things In The News That Mysteriously Got Swept Under The Rug Will Leave You Feeling Unsettled

Submitted by James Crugnale

Do you often see things in the news that don't seem to have a resolution? Here are a few of the most perplexing news items that never got a follow-up.

Ever get that feeling after seeing something on CNN, or local news, about crime or curious events that occurred but then were never talked about again?

It turns out many Redditors have experienced that same phenomenon of being left hanging by instances that seemingly deserved a resolution.

A thread on r/AskReddit queried the community about some of the "strange events have gotten swept under the rug like they didn't even happen" and dozens of people offered many unsettling things in the news that never were followed up.

Here were a few of our favorite responses.


What Happened To The Sniper Killer(s) In New Orleans?

Who Sent The Anthrax After The 9/11 Terrorist Attacks?

Who Were The Gunmen Who Shot Up A Transmission Station In 2013?

Why Did The Las Vegas Shooter Do It?

What Was The Deal With Beyoncé Performing For Muammar Gaddafi's Family?

What Were Those Lights Spotted Over Phoenix In 1997?

What Happened After The FEC Ruled That Foreign Individuals, Corporations And Governments Could Fund Ballot Measures?

What Happened To Equifax After It Lost The Personal Data Of Nearly Every American?

What Happened With The Allegations About T.I. And His Wife?

What Happened To The Leader Of Scientology's Wife?

What Happened To Ghislaine Maxwell's Black Book?

What Happened To The Missing Money In This Town?

