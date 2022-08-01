Popular
THE SOUND OF URRR EEE URRR CRRRCRRR KEEE GRR NNNNNG

This Reddit Thread Of Things About The Internet That Younger Generations Might Not Know About Is A Blast From The Past

James Crugnale
This viral Reddit thread breaks down why the internet in the 1990s and early 2000s was a weird and wonderful place.

It can sometimes be hard to describe what the internet was once like to a young person.

How do you explain that weird dial-up Internet process/sound and being scolded to "Get off AOL, you're tying up the phone line?"

In a viral post on r/AskReddit, Redditor OlexC12 asked people about some things about the early days of the internet that younger people might not know about and hundreds of elderly millennials and Gen-Xers filled them in with wonderful stories of the antediluvian World Wide Web.

One comment from the thread pretty much summed it up.

We rounded up a few of our favorite answers.


Everything Took Forever To Load


Finding Stuff On The Internet Used To Be An Adventure

via GIPHY


Webrings, Under Construction Banners And Guestbooks

via GIFER


Yahoo! Used To Be Awesome


...And Yahoo! Pool Was Amazing


Using AltaVista/AskJeeves To Surf The Web


Saying A/S/L? On Instant Messenger/Chatrooms



Being Online Was Once A Limited Activity


Flash And Shockwave Videos & Games Were A Beautiful Thing


Downloading Songs On LimeWire Was Like Russian Roulette

