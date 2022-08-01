THE SOUND OF URRR EEE URRR CRRRCRRR KEEE GRR NNNNNG
This Reddit Thread Of Things About The Internet That Younger Generations Might Not Know About Is A Blast From The Past
It can sometimes be hard to describe what the internet was once like to a young person.
How do you explain that weird dial-up Internet process/sound and being scolded to "Get off AOL, you're tying up the phone line?"
In a viral post on r/AskReddit, Redditor OlexC12 asked people about some things about the early days of the internet that younger people might not know about and hundreds of elderly millennials and Gen-Xers filled them in with wonderful stories of the antediluvian World Wide Web.
One comment from the thread pretty much summed it up.
We rounded up a few of our favorite answers.
Everything Took Forever To Load
Finding Stuff On The Internet Used To Be An Adventure
Webrings, Under Construction Banners And Guestbooks
Yahoo! Used To Be Awesome
...And Yahoo! Pool Was Amazing
Using AltaVista/AskJeeves To Surf The Web
Saying A/S/L? On Instant Messenger/Chatrooms
Being Online Was Once A Limited Activity
Flash And Shockwave Videos & Games Were A Beautiful Thing
Downloading Songs On LimeWire Was Like Russian Roulette