BUYER BEWARE

This Reddit Thread Of Obvious Scams That People Still Fall For Will Help You Keep Your Wits

James Crugnale avatar
James Crugnale · · 6k reads
A viral Reddit thread breaks down some of the most tired scams that con artists keep trying to pull on people.
Everyday, it seems like someone is trying to fool you with that same tired, old scam that's been going around for years.

Redditor u/Doctor_Engineer asked the internet about the most obvious scams that are still shockingly pervasive these days and received thousands of responses.

If you want the TLDR, u/Revlis-TK421 pretty much summed up everything mentioned in the thread in one comment with the caption, "welcome to being an adult."

Here are a few of our favorite answers from the thread that will remind you if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.


Those Fishy Phone Calls Saying You Did Something Wrong


Those 'Learn The Secrets Of Getting Rich' Seminars


Those 'Free' iPhone/iPad Games Targeted At Kids


Those Ads For Mobile Games With Scenes That Aren't In The Game


Those 'Hot Singles In Your Area' Ads


Those Subscription Online Dating Services


Those Alpha Male Courses


Those Special Bottled Waters


Those People Offering To Pay Off Your Debts On Instagram


Comments

  1. brad tittle 48 minutes ago

    I bought into 2 of the Scams.. Shoot 3.. Dammit... 5... FM.

    Then one day I walked into Target and I started counting how many things in Target are borderline scams...

