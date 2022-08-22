BUYER BEWARE
This Reddit Thread Of Obvious Scams That People Still Fall For Will Help You Keep Your Wits
Everyday, it seems like someone is trying to fool you with that same tired, old scam that's been going around for years.
Redditor u/Doctor_Engineer asked the internet about the most obvious scams that are still shockingly pervasive these days and received thousands of responses.
If you want the TLDR, u/Revlis-TK421 pretty much summed up everything mentioned in the thread in one comment with the caption, "welcome to being an adult."
Here are a few of our favorite answers from the thread that will remind you if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Those Fishy Phone Calls Saying You Did Something Wrong
Those 'Learn The Secrets Of Getting Rich' Seminars
Those 'Free' iPhone/iPad Games Targeted At Kids
Those Ads For Mobile Games With Scenes That Aren't In The Game
Those 'Hot Singles In Your Area' Ads
Those Subscription Online Dating Services
Those Alpha Male Courses
Those Special Bottled Waters
Those People Offering To Pay Off Your Debts On Instagram
