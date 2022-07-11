Popular
James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 3.8k reads
This Reddit Thread Of Little Known Facts Might Impress Your Friends
This viral Reddit thread contains facts that are bound to boggle the minds of even the most hardened trivia buffs.

Have you ever found out a cool piece of trivia that blows the minds of all your friends? (For instance, did you know that the voice of Tiffany from MTV's "Daria" owns the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn? Okay, that one might be a little too niche.)

Redditor u/Just_Free_Tea queried the r/AskReddit community about some of their favorite little known facts and received thousands of intriguing responses.

Here were a few of our favorite answers from the viral thread.


Hans Zimmer Was The Keyboard Player On The Buggles's 'Video Killed The Radio Star'


The Same Computer Software That Made The 'Jurassic Park' CGI Also Made The Sprites For 'Donkey Kong Country'


The British Trained Seagulls To Poop On Submarine Periscopes


Isaac Newton Predicted The World Would End In 2060


Prodigal Actually Means Wastefully Extravagant


Gary Numan Is Two Weeks Older Than Gary Oldman


A Quarter Has 119 Ridges, A Dime Has 118 Ridges


Hummingbirds Need To Eat All Day Long To Survive


Pigeons Have More War Medals Than Dogs, Horses Or Mules


Rabies Kills 60,000 People Globally Every Year


The One-Horned Rhino Has Come Back From The Brink Of Extinction


Comments

