This Reddit Thread About Things You Should Never Do In America Is A Great Guide To Avoid Getting Into Trouble

James Crugnale avatar
James Crugnale · · 4.9k reads
A viral Reddit thread dispenses some vital information about what not to do in the United States.
Americans may live in "the land of the free," but there are certain things that you should never be caught doing.

Redditor u/Original_Leg_8763 asked the internet about things that people should "never do" in the US, and hundreds of respondents gave helpful advice about certain activities that could get you arrested, deported or shunned.

Here are a few of the top upvoted responses.


Never Fly A Drone Over Washington, DC


Never Climb The White House Fence


Never Harm A Bald Eagle


Never Leave An Unattended Bag At An Airport


Never Cut The Line


Never Open Someone Else's Mail


Never Interact With Any Wildlife


Never Bribe A Police Officer


Never Pee In The Street


Never Talk To The Police


Never Say You're Going To 'Shoot' An Elected Official


Never Try To Cheat The IRS

  1. John Doe 21 minutes ago

    Never steal official documents from the White House after your term as President ends in ignominious defeat.

