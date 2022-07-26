This Reddit Thread About Things That Happen In Movies But Never In Real Life Might Give You A Reality Check

We have to hand it to Hollywood, they make the impossible possible. In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, someone asked the Internet about some of the worst things that are always "wrongly depicted in movies and TV."

Numerous respondents cried foul on some of the least realistic tropes. Here's a roundup of our favorite answers.

Everyone Can Lift A Sewer Lid

The average manhole cover weighs +250 pounds, even a ninja turtle is going to struggle with it.

Getting Knocked Unconscious Is No Big Deal

If you get knocked out, you don't just get back up again like nothing happened.

Mexico Is Yellow

Mexico isn't under a constant yellow dust storm in real life.

Everyone Can Outrun An Explosion

Contrary to movie science, you can't outrun an explosion.

Knife Fights Aren't So Bad

A knife fight would cause a lot more damage than many famous movie fights would suggest.

Investigators Can Quickly Solve Crimes With Technology

Figuring out someone's DNA in a matter of minutes or getting crystal clear resolution by zooming in on a blurry photograph wouldn't actually fly in the real world.

Guns Aren't That Loud

Most gunshots have a loudness of 150-170 dB, enough to make someone go deaf. And putting a silencer on your gun doesn't really silence it.

Nobody Ever Gets Fazed By The Death Of A Loved One

The death of a loved one usually isn't something you get over quickly in the real world.

The 80s Were Radical

Hollywood made the 1980s look awash in splashy colors. In reality, it was a bit more drab.

HVAC Ducts Are Strong Enough To Support A Human

Bruce Willis would not have been able to easily crawl through this rooftop air-handling unit.

