SOME BODY TO LOVE
This Reddit Thread About The Most Disturbing Facts About The Human Body Might Make You Wonder Why You Were Never Taught This Stuff In High School
7.2k reads | submitted by James Crugnale
Does it ever boggle your mind about how complex the human body is when you really think about it?
Redditor BathNo7713 queried the r/AskReddit community about what they considered the most "disturbing fact about the human body" and a flurry of simultaneously weird, gross and extraordinary responses came flooding in from thousands of users.
We rounded up a few of our favorite answers from the thread, with sources included, that might teach you something new about the meat suit that you inhabit.
Humans Have Stripes We Cannot See
They're called Blaschko’s Lines, and they cover the body from head to toe. We just can't see them.https://t.co/nZMEpNFAcV— Mental Floss (@mental_floss) November 22, 2019
We have stripes that we can't see
How can our stripes be real if our eyes arent real?
Also wtf are you talking about?
They're in a different wavelength of light that our eyes cannot detect. We also glow in a specific spectrum.
Your Eyes Have Ocular Immune Privilege
Your immune system doesn’t know your eyes exist, if it did it would attack them and make you go blind
i regret ever opening this thread
It was very eye opening!
Stomach Acid Is A Lot Stronger Than You Might Think
Stomach acid is very powerful, it would burn right though us if we didn’t secrete mucus every few hours
Which is also why we salivate excessively shortly before vomiting. It's our body's self defense mechanism to reduce the acid damaging the esophagus.
No wonder I salivate so much before puking. I can always tell I'm about to hurl because my mouth is full of saliva
It's also because your pre-vomit saliva contains an enzyme that tells your stomach to throw up once swallowed. You can actually forcibly delay vomiting if you need to by spitting out the pre-puke saliva instead of swallowing it.
[Guydelot ]
The First Thing Humans Develop As An Embryo Is An Anus
Your butthole and your mouth originate from the same cell grouping during development, but the butthole cells form first, then the mouth cells from them. That means your mouth is from your ass.
Fun fact: organisms which form asshole-first are called deuterostomes, while organisms which form mouth-first are called protostomes.
Source: for some reason, I needed to know this for the MCAT
Humans are deuterostomes. Meaning as embryos the first thing to develop is an opening that will eventually become the anus. So at one point you were nothing but an asshole
And some people never stop being one.
Period Cramps Are Literally Your Body Being Suffocated
In the majority of cases period cramps are caused by your uterus contracting intermittently - blood vessels get compressed when this happens and this temporarily causes discomfort during the contraction pic.twitter.com/0Uz4WAa4JU— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) March 10, 2021
Period cramps are essentially your womb suffocating itself.
To get the uterine lining out of your womb during your period, your uterus has to contract. Sometimes, when the contractions are stronger, your womb squeezes its blood vessels so tight that oxygen can't reach them, which sends pain signals to your brain (ouch). But wait, there's more – this process increases your production of chemicals called prostaglandins, which encourage more contractions of the uterus. There really is no mercy.
Oh and that nonsense sets off the infamous period shits. It's like your body thinks it's funny to make it feel like you're being turned inside out.
I will never forget the time I had severe food poisoning while on the worst day of my period. Puke coming out one end, liquid fire shits out the other, and each heave felt like I was going to pass out from the pain. It was legitimately the worst few hours of my life.
Tattoo Ink Turns Your Lymph Nodes Black
People with tattoos often have black lymph nodes from the body trying to get rid of the ink
You Make And Swallow More Than A Quarter Gallon Of Saliva Every Day
You make and swallow between 1 and 2 liters of saliva. Every. Day.
[NemoSum]
Everyone reading this just swallowed manually.
[tolarus]
As someone who finds spit beyond revolting.
That's disgusting. 🤢
Scientists Once Discovered Bacterium Previously Only Found In Japan In A Man's Belly Button
In 2012, scientists swabbed 60 human belly buttons and identified a total of 2,368 bacterial species, 1,458 of which were new to science.— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 4, 2021
One person's belly button was home to a bacterium that had previously been found only in Japanese soil. The person had never been to Japan. pic.twitter.com/8lI2vhfV3i
Scientists once took a swab of the inside of an American man’s belly button to observe the bacteria that lived there.
They found bacteria previously only known to exist in Japan. The man had never traveled outside of the U.S.
So you never know what other country’s bacteria you’re carrying in your belly button
If I remember correctly, and article discussing this experiment found that the bacterial combination in our belly buttons is almost as unique as our finger prints.
I'm cleaning this b%tch out with rubbing alcohol from now on.
The Tiniest Injury To Your Brain Can Change Your Life Forever
This slow motion video depicts the motion of the brain during an impact event. Concussions are the most common form of traumatic brain injury & are a growing concern in many contact sports [Source, University of California: https://t.co/XBdcrkIMKY] [more: https://t.co/DAXF3gFYVG] pic.twitter.com/XhuUfZcXUd— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 9, 2019
The tiniest injury to your brain can change your entire life. Depending on the part of the brain that gets hurt, you can lose your special/general senses, control over your own body, the ability to produce and/or comprehend language, your memories, your personality, etc. Remember to wear a helmet everyone!
At the same time there's parts of your brain you can lose and still be able to function completely normally. Shit is wild.
This! You can survive getting shot in the head but if you bonk your head wrong, it’s over!
[Read more disturbing facts about the human body on r/AskReddit]
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments