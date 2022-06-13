HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM
This Reddit Thread About The Dumbest Things People Saw Their Co-Workers Do On The Job Might Make You Re-Evaluate Your Career Options
You can pick your friends but you can't choose your co-workers, much to all of our chagrins.
But have you ever seen a colleague do something so stupid at work that it stuck with you forever?
A viral Reddit thread queried people about the "dumbest mistake" they had ever seen an "incompetent co-worker" make, and many gleefully offered many simultaneously maddening, graceless and mystifying mistakes at their place of business.
Here were a few of the most memorably dumb things people were caught doing on the job, according to the r/AskReddit community.
Refilling The Napkin Dispenser One At A Time
Putting A Used Flu Shot Syringe In The Container With The New Syringes
The Worst Way To Make Room In A Needle Disposal Container
Bringing The Wrong Coffin To A Funeral
Putting Everyone's False Teeth Into One Big Bowl
A Mistake Involving Radiation Detection Worthy Of Homer Simpson
Removing The Container Of Five-Gallon Acetone Jugs With A Lighter
An IT Worker Crashing A Fork-Lift Through A Wall
A Guy Who Shut Down A Critical File Server And Then Lied About It
A Bowling Employee Who Flung A Stuck Ball Back At Children
Emptying Hot Fryer Oil Into A Plastic Container
Putting Cleaning Solution Into An Ice Cream Machine Instead Of The Cream Mixture
Retrieving A Lighter From A Deep Fat Fryer With Their Bare Hands
