HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM

This Reddit Thread About The Dumbest Things People Saw Their Co-Workers Do On The Job Might Make You Re-Evaluate Your Career Options

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 2.7k reads
Here's a roundup of some of the most boneheaded things people have seen their colleagues do on the job.


You can pick your friends but you can't choose your co-workers, much to all of our chagrins.

But have you ever seen a colleague do something so stupid at work that it stuck with you forever?

A viral Reddit thread queried people about the "dumbest mistake" they had ever seen an "incompetent co-worker" make, and many gleefully offered many simultaneously maddening, graceless and mystifying mistakes at their place of business.

Here were a few of the most memorably dumb things people were caught doing on the job, according to the r/AskReddit community.


Refilling The Napkin Dispenser One At A Time


Putting A Used Flu Shot Syringe In The Container With The New Syringes


The Worst Way To Make Room In A Needle Disposal Container


Bringing The Wrong Coffin To A Funeral


Putting Everyone's False Teeth Into One Big Bowl


A Mistake Involving Radiation Detection Worthy Of Homer Simpson


Removing The Container Of Five-Gallon Acetone Jugs With A Lighter


An IT Worker Crashing A Fork-Lift Through A Wall


A Guy Who Shut Down A Critical File Server And Then Lied About It


A Bowling Employee Who Flung A Stuck Ball Back At Children


Emptying Hot Fryer Oil Into A Plastic Container


Putting Cleaning Solution Into An Ice Cream Machine Instead Of The Cream Mixture


Retrieving A Lighter From A Deep Fat Fryer With Their Bare Hands


