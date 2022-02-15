Trending
This Is What Hooters Employees Are Required To Do To Work At The Restaurant

Submitted by James Crugnale

"People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I'll make a video about it," explains Hooters girl and TikToker @kenzjee.

A Hooters girl's required uniform includes trademark orange spandex shorts, a Hooters shirt/tank top and tights but there's a catch.

While the tights are a required part of the Hooters uniform, the restaurant does not provide them to their workers, so they have to buy their own from a bathroom vending machine.

"They have to sell tights thru a third party company because tights are considered 'under garments' so they can’t provide them for us," @kenzjee said.

h/t Daily Dot

