THE MORE YOU KNOW
This Is What Hooters Employees Are Required To Do To Work At The Restaurant
Submitted by James Crugnale
A Hooters girl's required uniform includes trademark orange spandex shorts, a Hooters shirt/tank top and tights but there's a catch.
While the tights are a required part of the Hooters uniform, the restaurant does not provide them to their workers, so they have to buy their own from a bathroom vending machine.
"They have to sell tights thru a third party company because tights are considered 'under garments' so they can’t provide them for us," @kenzjee said.
h/t Daily Dot
