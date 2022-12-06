Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

I DON'T BUY IT

Things People Are Probably Only Pretending To Enjoy, According To Reddit

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Things People Are Probably Only Pretending To Enjoy, According To Reddit
In response to a question on r/AskReddit, comments flooded in about the things out there it seems like people only pretend to enjoy, for whatever baffling reasons.
· 3.3k reads

Life is a rich tapestry full of lots of things to do and enjoy. There’s also a lot of stuff that’s billed as “fun” or “enjoyable,” but that is honestly dumb as hell. And what’s especially galling is when there are people who appear to enjoy the dumb things. It leaves you wondering: is it just me? Am I incapable of joy? (Probably not.) Or am I just old and crabby? (Possibly.)

On r/AskReddit, user AndyBales solicited submissions for all the things out there that Redditors suspect people are only pretending to enjoy (for whatever masochistic, self-gaslight-y reasons).

From certain kinds of social interactions to, you know, life in general, here were some of the most on-point answers.


Drama


Long church services


Loud music at restaurants and bars


LinkedIn


Podcasts with a captive audience


Instagram-ifying everything


Live-action movie remakes


Being a social media celebrity


Waiting for certain experiences


Baby showers


Working out in the morning


Playing games with kids


Life, generally



[Via Reddit]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories