The Worst Things To Put In Your Online Dating Profile, According To Reddit

Dating is hard. Online dating is… well, easier in some ways, but way harder in others. Specifically, the challenge of presenting yourself accurately and well within the confines of a profile is tough to master.

Some people don’t realize how offputting certain things can seem when it’s the only information you offer about yourself. Some people do realize it, and don’t seem to care. Whatever the case, here are things that Reddit agrees are anywhere from annoying to very, very bad to put in your online dating profile.

Starting out with all the qualities you hate or listing requirements

Related to the above: dunking on online dating or the app in question

‘Language’ experts

‘Entertain me’

‘If you can’t handle me at my worst…’

People looking for their fictional character counterpart

Demanding that someone have their shit together

Conversational requirements

No drama

Self-describing as an ‘Alpha male’

References to ‘nice guys’

Height requirements

People embarrassed to have a profile at all

Making the reader do homework

Misinformation?

Signaling that you’re not over your last relationship

People on a dating app not trying to date

On the flip side: here’s one surprisingly helpful, if alarming, thing to include

