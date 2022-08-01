Popular
Someone Recapped All Of 'Riverdale' On Twitter. Here Are The Most Unhinged, Out-Of-Context Tweets From The Thread

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.5k reads
I can't explain it, but this thread is selling me on watching the entire show just so I can see all of this with my own eyes.

I started watching "Riverdale" after the first few seasons had aired, and I made it through maybe half of season 3 before I realized my brain simply could not keep up with the plot twists, the comical names, the love triangles (quadrangles?) and more. But the timeline has been bursting with reactions to the latest season finale (season 6 has just wrapped), and I couldn't help myself: I dug in to find out what the hell happened on the show since I stopped watching.

Folks: it's incredible. It's perfect. It's art.

I sated my need to follow every plot point with a combination of Wikipedia synopses and various episode recaps, but then I found a thread from @levgarrity that very comically covers the major plot points and most unbelievable moments of the show's entire run, and was compelled to share some of the high points.

It should go without saying that the below tweets constitute myriad spoilers, but just to state it officially: SPOILERS AHEAD. If you're cool with that, then please: enjoy.



Season 1


Season 2


Season 3


Season 4


Season 5


Season 6


And just for fun, a snippet of a scene from the season 6 finale:



Read @levgarrity's full, beautifully executed thread.

Comments

