Some Of The Biggest Unsolved Mysteries From Around The World

The true-crime genre has had its moment in popular culture and looks like it's still going strong. TV shows and podcasts aplenty, there's always a steady stream of content that keeps on getting delivered to us; and everyone eats it up.

While "Mindhunter" not returning makes us a little sad, there are plenty of other recent shows and podcasts that have filled the gap.

This week on Reddit, u/InsertBurnsHere popped in with a question about unsolved mysteries, and netizens chimed in with what could be a list of potential shows about different spooky phenomena. From disappearances to decoding ancient artifacts, here are some of the biggest questions from history that haven't been fully answered yet.

The Linear A writing system

The mysterious cash flusher in Australia

The migration of Monarch butterflies

We may never really find our species' origins

The Indus Valley script

The Voynich Manuscript

The Anitkythera Mechanism

Cicada 3301

Delhi's monkey man

The Gardner Museum Heist

Who are all the Long John Silver's fans?

Why do we all have the same sewing kits?







Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]