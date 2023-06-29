A List Of Side Hustles That Are Actually Financially Viable In The Long-And-Short-Term

The economy is not in the smoothest of states — whichever way you look at it. Remember National Geographic? The magazine just laid off its entire set of staff writers. End of an era is an understatement. On another side, UPS workers say a strike is "imminent." That's around 340,000 UPS workers who may go on strike by the end of this week. "The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said.

In order to figure out what legit ways there were to make extra or additional income, Redditor u/Jade8675309 asked netizens for advice about side hustles that've worked. From being a background actor to service-based gigs, here's what people recommended.

Background acting

Selling found scrap metal

Teaching your skills to others and finding an audience

Vending machines

Selling food items (with the appropriate licenses)

Sessions/touring musician

Valet/driver

Find a niche and master it

Pet sitting

Secret shopper

Translation work

Via u/Jade8675309.

[Photo by Scott Madore on Unsplash]