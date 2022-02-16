Trending
People On Twitter Shared Their Pop Culture 'White Whales,' And Now You Won't Be Able To Stop Thinking About Them

Submitted by Molly Bradley

On Twitter, Dan Chamberlain asked what unreleased or abandoned projects people wished could come to fruition. People responded with answers about movies, TV shows, music and games that were just too good — or too outrageous — to be true.

Ever seen Guillermo Del Toro's version of "The Hobbit"? How about that episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" that featured Britney Spears? And speaking of Britney Spears, how did you like her album "Original Doll"?

If you're thinking, 'Oh my God, how have I not seen/heard that?', that's because they do not exist, because the world is a cruel place that refuses to bless us with good things. Or the reason may be a little less melodramatic: sometimes people just didn't get around to finishing or releasing projects, for reasons ranging from cash flow to creative drought to weird legal issues. It happens.

But sometimes it's nice to reminisce on what might have been. On Sunday, Dan Chamberlain, staff writer at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, posed the following question to the general Twitter public:

A great question — and one a lot of people answered. Here are some of those answers, chosen either because they describe projects that really would be incredible to see in the world, or because they're just deranged enough that the world deserves to have its curiosity satisfied. Not all of these may have been legitimately in the works, but nonetheless, the ideas should arguably still see the light of day.


A Bunch Of Guillermo Del Toro Projects


A Movie Version Of Sondheim's "Into The Woods" With An Iconic Cast


Real-Life Versions Of Concept Art For Disney Theme Parks


Beyoncé's Rumored Fela Kuti-Inspired Afrobeat Album And/Or Doo-Wop Album


A 'Hulk' Movie With Animatronic Suits


An Episode Of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Featuring Britney Spears


An Anti-Drug PSA From 'The New Teen Titans'


A Live-Action 'Curious George' Movie


The Unmade 'Batman Meets Godzilla' Movie


The Original Cut Of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' From Phil Lord And Chris Miller


The R-Rated Version Of The 2002 Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo' Movie


A 'Gladiator' Sequel Written By Nick Cave In Which The Gladiator Returns To Earth From Purgatory To Kill Jesus Christ

