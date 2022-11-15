It Is Once Again Time For Reactions To The Latest Pete Davidson Dating News

When US Weekly reported that comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were dating, not a single person online was able to avoid the news and the waves it made. And just in case you somehow did, well, you’re here, reading this — so welcome to the chaos of Pete Davidson’s internet.

Though people’s reactions have become fairly predictable following news about Pete Davidson’s dating life, people keep finding new ways to joke about it, so honestly, it’s still very funny. Please enjoy these tweets, our gift to you on a Tuesday evening — and, in a sense, Pete Davidson’s gift to all of us.

convinced we're in a simulation and pete davidson has admin access https://t.co/VBvWvMslW0 — arms (@TheRealArms) November 14, 2022

I be checking my girls phone everyday to make sure she ain’t texting Pete Davidson — toxic king (@777jorgeivan) November 14, 2022

that mf pete davidson getting passed around like a middle schooler vape — Jhonny (@JhonnyWhite69) November 14, 2022

You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women — Teresa (@teresaeliz) November 14, 2022

Pete Davidson would have stole Helen Of Troy from both those mfs. — Imagidadnation (@imagidadnation) November 14, 2022

If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) November 15, 2022

Did you kiss your gf goodnight or does Pete Davidson have to do it? — Keri (3am edition) (@kerionmywayward) November 15, 2022

Even the brands got in on it this time:

Call her a Lyft or Pete Davidson will — Lyft (@lyft) November 14, 2022

Take her skiing or Pete Davidson will — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) November 15, 2022

Buy her Preds tickets or Pete Davidson will — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 15, 2022

Buy her matching Crocs or Pete Davidson will — Crocs (@Crocs) November 15, 2022

Alright, that’s enough from brands. Back to the voices of the people — specifically, the ones wondering what Davidson has that they don’t.

why do these women want to date pete davidson, a funny movie star, and not me, a guy who is whining — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 15, 2022

Pete Davidson got Mfs looking at themselves in the mirror talking bout “What does he have that I don’t”😭😭 — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) November 14, 2022

Guys who are baffled by how Pete Davidson keeps landing babes despite being average looking like them are so close to getting that their personality is actually the problem. — Desi (@DesiJed) November 14, 2022

pete davidson is friends with his mom and can return a text. not that complicated. — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) November 15, 2022

And finally, we’re putting our money on this: