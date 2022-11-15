Popular
WELCOME TO PETE DAVIDSON'S INTERNET

It Is Once Again Time For Reactions To The Latest Pete Davidson Dating News

Molly Bradley
The news broke that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating, and right on cue, all of Twitter became a state of emergency. (Not that it wasn’t already.)
When US Weekly reported that comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were dating, not a single person online was able to avoid the news and the waves it made. And just in case you somehow did, well, you’re here, reading this — so welcome to the chaos of Pete Davidson’s internet.

Though people’s reactions have become fairly predictable following news about Pete Davidson’s dating life, people keep finding new ways to joke about it, so honestly, it’s still very funny. Please enjoy these tweets, our gift to you on a Tuesday evening — and, in a sense, Pete Davidson’s gift to all of us.




Even the brands got in on it this time:



Alright, that’s enough from brands. Back to the voices of the people — specifically, the ones wondering what Davidson has that they don’t.



And finally, we’re putting our money on this:



