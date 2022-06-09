Scary Guy Fieri
People Are Using Artifical Intelligence To Make Extremely Cursed Art
Modern technology has allowed humankind to achieve truly amazing things, and Dall-E Mini, an app that uses AI to turn random descriptions into images, is one of them.
Unlike most high-tech tools, the text-to-image app is free and available for anyone to use — and people on Twitter have been getting involved, with truly disturbing results. Here are some of the most bizarre Dall-E creations we've seen.
Video games that (thankfully) never were:
tony soprano dall e pic.twitter.com/7z5YzKOueb— Mätt (@zaglovi) June 8, 2022
Columbo, Morbed:
In an alternate universe:
C-3PO winning a beauty pageant pic.twitter.com/CulMdB1jpf— Chris Packham (@chrispackhamGO) June 7, 2022
Won't someone think of the children?
That’s enough Dall-E for me today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eBnw00tEwA— Gary G. (@HarryBHolden) June 7, 2022
When worlds collide:
the crossover i've been waiting for pic.twitter.com/JypFoon9OZ— jaik olson (@puppyteeth) June 9, 2022
I got DALL-E mini to generate "Karl Marx in Seinfeld" pic.twitter.com/yzWfo1puiQ— Scherzo Papelli (@standoom1) June 7, 2022
Im having an actual coughing fit pic.twitter.com/pSetMhkoQG— Pyronoid! (@PyronoidD) June 5, 2022
I see your dall-e mini Saving Private Ryan memes, so I’ll raise this— pic.twitter.com/wtRo8o5Gw4— 🦷🤡c h r i s 🤡🦷 (@hungwyclown) June 7, 2022
The sliming of some well-known figures:
Tony Soprano slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards— Cat Holder (@catHolderr) June 8, 2022
- DALL·E mini pic.twitter.com/kR2HOCZPXK
And... just, why?
Dall-e is pretty good pic.twitter.com/ZxS9iqg1x8— Walrus (@EspionageWalrus) June 8, 2022
dall-e rules pic.twitter.com/oTOicol3VJ— rat king (@MikeIsaac) June 8, 2022
Dall-e is fantastic for turning your weird fantasies into nightmare fuel #dallemini #dalle pic.twitter.com/15ZGPTByik— tyler huestis (@goodbyeplease) June 9, 2022
DALL-E will make your wildest dreams come true pic.twitter.com/wfxcl8pAgm— Alan Harris (@AlyanWh) June 9, 2022
we deserve a goth president pic.twitter.com/W2rCa1d5Fk— 𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕣 𝕘𝕝𝕠𝕨 (@phosphor_glow) June 7, 2022
last one for now pic.twitter.com/xP5hv2aGrr— Nickolas Ninja (@Nickolas_Ninja) June 7, 2022
