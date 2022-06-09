Popular
Scary Guy Fieri

People Are Using Artifical Intelligence To Make Extremely Cursed Art

411 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez

Ever wondered what Obama wearing goth makeup would look like? Well, now you don't have to.

Modern technology has allowed humankind to achieve truly amazing things, and Dall-E Mini, an app that uses AI to turn random descriptions into images, is one of them.

Unlike most high-tech tools, the text-to-image app is free and available for anyone to use — and people on Twitter have been getting involved, with truly disturbing results. Here are some of the most bizarre Dall-E creations we've seen.


Video games that (thankfully) never were:

Columbo, Morbed:

In an alternate universe:

Won't someone think of the children?

When worlds collide:

The sliming of some well-known figures:

And... just, why?

