People Are Using Artifical Intelligence To Make Extremely Cursed Art

Modern technology has allowed humankind to achieve truly amazing things, and Dall-E Mini, an app that uses AI to turn random descriptions into images, is one of them.

Unlike most high-tech tools, the text-to-image app is free and available for anyone to use — and people on Twitter have been getting involved, with truly disturbing results. Here are some of the most bizarre Dall-E creations we've seen.



Video games that (thankfully) never were:

tony soprano dall e pic.twitter.com/7z5YzKOueb — Mätt (@zaglovi) June 8, 2022

Columbo, Morbed:

In an alternate universe:

C-3PO winning a beauty pageant pic.twitter.com/CulMdB1jpf — Chris Packham (@chrispackhamGO) June 7, 2022

Won't someone think of the children?

That’s enough Dall-E for me today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eBnw00tEwA — Gary G. (@HarryBHolden) June 7, 2022

When worlds collide:

the crossover i've been waiting for pic.twitter.com/JypFoon9OZ — jaik olson (@puppyteeth) June 9, 2022

I got DALL-E mini to generate "Karl Marx in Seinfeld" pic.twitter.com/yzWfo1puiQ — Scherzo Papelli (@standoom1) June 7, 2022

Im having an actual coughing fit pic.twitter.com/pSetMhkoQG — Pyronoid! (@PyronoidD) June 5, 2022

I see your dall-e mini Saving Private Ryan memes, so I’ll raise this— pic.twitter.com/wtRo8o5Gw4 — 🦷🤡c h r i s 🤡🦷 (@hungwyclown) June 7, 2022

The sliming of some well-known figures:

Tony Soprano slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards

- DALL·E mini pic.twitter.com/kR2HOCZPXK — Cat Holder (@catHolderr) June 8, 2022

And... just, why?

Dall-e is fantastic for turning your weird fantasies into nightmare fuel #dallemini #dalle pic.twitter.com/15ZGPTByik — tyler huestis (@goodbyeplease) June 9, 2022

DALL-E will make your wildest dreams come true pic.twitter.com/wfxcl8pAgm — Alan Harris (@AlyanWh) June 9, 2022

we deserve a goth president pic.twitter.com/W2rCa1d5Fk — 𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕣 𝕘𝕝𝕠𝕨 (@phosphor_glow) June 7, 2022